No matter how cynical the overall market is, IronNet Inc. (IRNT) performance over the last week is recorded 21.83%

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $0.70, up 17.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.85 and dropped to $0.70 before settling in for the closing price of $0.71. Over the past 52 weeks, IRNT has traded in a range of $0.50-$12.99.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -362.70%. With a float of $76.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.35 million.

The firm has a total of 316 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.93, operating margin of -834.15, and the pretax margin is -879.26.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of IronNet Inc. is 12.60%, while institutional ownership is 29.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06, was worth 5,716. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 9,220 shares at a rate of $0.62, taking the stock ownership to the 930,172 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 9,289 for $1.92, making the entire transaction worth $17,835. This insider now owns 939,392 shares in total.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -880.94 while generating a return on equity of -265.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -362.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at IronNet Inc.’s (IRNT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [IronNet Inc., IRNT], we can find that recorded value of 0.63 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, IronNet Inc.’s (IRNT) raw stochastic average was set at 12.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 136.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1690, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6245. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8892. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9446. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0392. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7392, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6446. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5892.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 83.12 million has total of 101,919K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 27,540 K in contrast with the sum of -242,650 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,610 K and last quarter income was -28,430 K.