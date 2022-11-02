No matter how cynical the overall market is NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) performance over the last week is recorded 16.46%

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $7.40, up 1.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.62 and dropped to $7.32 before settling in for the closing price of $7.49. Over the past 52 weeks, NEO has traded in a range of $6.00-$47.13.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 15.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -286.40%. With a float of $121.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.08, operating margin of -19.66, and the pretax margin is -3.11.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of NeoGenomics Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 58,693. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,209 shares at a rate of $18.29, taking the stock ownership to the 98,516 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 21, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,846 for $35.00, making the entire transaction worth $64,610. This insider now owns 11,689 shares in total.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.23) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1.72 while generating a return on equity of -0.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -286.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.30% during the next five years compared to 29.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NeoGenomics Inc.’s (NEO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.89 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, NeoGenomics Inc.’s (NEO) raw stochastic average was set at 22.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.71 in the near term. At $7.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.11.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.02 billion has total of 125,796K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 484,330 K in contrast with the sum of -8,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 125,070 K and last quarter income was -35,300 K.