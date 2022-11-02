No matter how cynical the overall market is, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) performance over the last week is recorded 2.15%

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.92, soaring 2.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.965 and dropped to $0.91 before settling in for the closing price of $0.93. Within the past 52 weeks, PRQR’s price has moved between $0.53 and $8.67.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 5.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.20%. With a float of $62.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.36 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 181 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 7.77%, while institutional ownership is 43.60%.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.24) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -4551.03 while generating a return on equity of -73.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Trading Performance Indicators

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.99 million, its volume of 0.4 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s (PRQR) raw stochastic average was set at 94.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8250, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2587. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9733 in the near term. At $0.9966, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0283. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9183, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8866. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8633.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 67.41 million based on 71,291K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,600 K and income totals -72,900 K. The company made 1,090 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -15,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.