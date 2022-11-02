No matter how cynical the overall market is Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) performance over the last week is recorded 1.24%

A new trading day began on November 01, 2022, with Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) stock priced at $23.88, down -1.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.8944 and dropped to $22.80 before settling in for the closing price of $23.11. SHLS’s price has ranged from $9.58 to $36.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -88.80%. With a float of $111.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.49 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 697 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.67, operating margin of +18.07, and the pretax margin is +1.89.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 50,586. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 2,034 shares at a rate of $24.87, taking the stock ownership to the 90,395 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 20,514 for $24.94, making the entire transaction worth $511,646. This insider now owns 668,314 shares in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.14 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.48.

During the past 100 days, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s (SHLS) raw stochastic average was set at 61.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.58 in the near term. At $24.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.39.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.96 billion, the company has a total of 167,202K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 213,210 K while annual income is 2,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 73,490 K while its latest quarter income was 4,400 K.