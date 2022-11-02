No matter how cynical the overall market is Target Corporation (TGT) performance over the last week is recorded -0.73%

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $166.44, up 0.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $166.9799 and dropped to $162.57 before settling in for the closing price of $164.25. Over the past 52 weeks, TGT has traded in a range of $137.16-$268.98.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 8.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.10%. With a float of $459.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $461.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 450000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.07, operating margin of +8.52, and the pretax margin is +8.40.

Target Corporation (TGT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Target Corporation is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 80.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 6,491,609. In this transaction Executive Officer of this company sold 39,101 shares at a rate of $166.02, taking the stock ownership to the 118,425 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,226 for $173.80, making the entire transaction worth $213,084. This insider now owns 2,812 shares in total.

Target Corporation (TGT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $3.06) by -$0.87. This company achieved a net margin of +6.55 while generating a return on equity of 50.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.59% during the next five years compared to 25.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Target Corporation’s (TGT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.81, a number that is poised to hit 2.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Target Corporation (TGT)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) saw its 5-day average volume 3.26 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.12.

During the past 100 days, Target Corporation’s (TGT) raw stochastic average was set at 58.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $159.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $183.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $166.86 in the near term. At $169.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $171.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $162.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $160.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $158.04.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 75.47 billion has total of 460,263K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 106,005 M in contrast with the sum of 6,946 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 26,037 M and last quarter income was 183,000 K.