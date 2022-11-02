No matter how cynical the overall market is, The Timken Company (TKR) performance over the last week is recorded 5.36%

November 01, 2022, The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) trading session started at the price of $71.74, that was 1.26% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.96 and dropped to $70.87 before settling in for the closing price of $71.29. A 52-week range for TKR has been $50.85 – $78.51.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 9.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 28.70%. With a float of $64.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.18 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 18029 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.68, operating margin of +12.63, and the pretax margin is +11.53.

The Timken Company (TKR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Timken Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Timken Company is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 82.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 1,039,350. In this transaction EVP & Pres. Industrial Motion of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $69.29, taking the stock ownership to the 103,140 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 8,484 for $68.78, making the entire transaction worth $583,530. This insider now owns 85,659 shares in total.

The Timken Company (TKR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.16) by $0.45. This company achieved a net margin of +8.93 while generating a return on equity of 16.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 22.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Timken Company (TKR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 77.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.98, a number that is poised to hit 1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Timken Company (TKR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.53 million, its volume of 0.71 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.13.

During the past 100 days, The Timken Company’s (TKR) raw stochastic average was set at 96.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $73.14 in the near term. At $74.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $75.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $68.96.

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) Key Stats

There are 72,744K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.11 billion. As of now, sales total 4,133 M while income totals 369,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,136 M while its last quarter net income were 87,000 K.