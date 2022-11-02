No matter how cynical the overall market is, Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) performance over the last week is recorded -2.38%

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $26.52, up 2.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.90 and dropped to $26.36 before settling in for the closing price of $26.02. Over the past 52 weeks, WMG has traded in a range of $21.57-$50.00.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 10.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 162.70%. With a float of $114.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $514.82 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5900 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Warner Music Group Corp. is 16.68%, while institutional ownership is 85.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 382,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $38.25, taking the stock ownership to the 434,341 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $37.97, making the entire transaction worth $379,700. This insider now owns 444,341 shares in total.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.21) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 162.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.41% during the next five years compared to 64.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Warner Music Group Corp.’s (WMG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 117.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.4 million, its volume of 1.41 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.29.

During the past 100 days, Warner Music Group Corp.’s (WMG) raw stochastic average was set at 47.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.93 in the near term. At $27.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.85.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.94 billion has total of 514,814K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,301 M in contrast with the sum of 304,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,432 M and last quarter income was 124,000 K.