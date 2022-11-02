NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) with a beta value of 2.87 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

November 01, 2022, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) trading session started at the price of $0.11, that was -0.75% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.12 and dropped to $0.10 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. A 52-week range for NBY has been $0.09 – $0.63.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -6.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 52.30%. With a float of $54.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 29 employees.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 2.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 1,500. In this transaction CEO, GC and Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.15, taking the stock ownership to the 83,172 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s President, DERMAdoctor, LLC sold 291,368 for $0.16, making the entire transaction worth $46,094. This insider now owns 208,632 shares in total.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)

Looking closely at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY), its last 5-days average volume was 2.51 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NBY) raw stochastic average was set at 6.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1432, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2335. However, in the short run, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1126. Second resistance stands at $0.1201. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1251. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1001, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0951. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0876.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Key Stats

There are 53,513K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.69 million. As of now, sales total 8,420 K while income totals -5,820 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,050 K while its last quarter net income were -2,160 K.