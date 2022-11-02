Now that AdaptHealth Corp.’s volume has hit 0.79 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $22.93, soaring 0.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.11 and dropped to $22.525 before settling in for the closing price of $22.80. Within the past 52 weeks, AHCO’s price has moved between $11.40 and $28.75.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 134.60%. With a float of $87.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.33 million.

In an organization with 10700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.67, operating margin of +10.94, and the pretax margin is +7.78.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AdaptHealth Corp. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 76.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 240,051. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 10,437 shares at a rate of $23.00, taking the stock ownership to the 14,075,439 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 26, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 165,968 for $22.00, making the entire transaction worth $3,651,296. This insider now owns 14,085,876 shares in total.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.18) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +6.36 while generating a return on equity of 12.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 134.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) Trading Performance Indicators

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 153.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.74 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, AdaptHealth Corp.’s (AHCO) raw stochastic average was set at 58.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.40. However, in the short run, AdaptHealth Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.20. Second resistance stands at $23.45. The third major resistance level sits at $23.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.03.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.03 billion based on 134,289K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,465 M and income totals 156,180 K. The company made 727,610 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 14,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.