Now that Hill International Inc.’s volume has hit 1.52 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On November 01, 2022, Hill International Inc. (NYSE: HIL) opened at $3.37, higher 0.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.385 and dropped to $3.37 before settling in for the closing price of $3.37. Price fluctuations for HIL have ranged from $1.18 to $3.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -6.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 48.30% at the time writing. With a float of $44.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2578 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.75, operating margin of +2.67, and the pretax margin is +0.99.

Hill International Inc. (HIL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hill International Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 60.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 22,159. In this transaction Director of this company bought 9,999 shares at a rate of $2.22, taking the stock ownership to the 425,000 shares.

Hill International Inc. (HIL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2017, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1.13 while generating a return on equity of -4.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 29.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hill International Inc. (NYSE: HIL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hill International Inc. (HIL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.00

Technical Analysis of Hill International Inc. (HIL)

Hill International Inc. (NYSE: HIL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.9 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Hill International Inc.’s (HIL) raw stochastic average was set at 99.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.39 in the near term. At $3.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.36.

Hill International Inc. (NYSE: HIL) Key Stats

There are currently 57,331K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 193.54 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 377,440 K according to its annual income of -4,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 105,730 K and its income totaled 1,430 K.