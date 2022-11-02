Now that Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s volume has hit 0.5 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

November 01, 2022, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) trading session started at the price of $0.29, that was -5.08% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3099 and dropped to $0.25 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. A 52-week range for OTMO has been $0.20 – $5.96.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -54.40%. With a float of $105.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.22 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 128 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -149.51, operating margin of -2088.91, and the pretax margin is -1782.47.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Otonomo Technologies Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is 29.67%, while institutional ownership is 46.40%.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1795.36 while generating a return on equity of -23.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 24.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO)

The latest stats from [Otonomo Technologies Ltd., OTMO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.54 million was superior to 0.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s (OTMO) raw stochastic average was set at 7.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3322, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1788. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3099. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3399. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3698. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2201. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1901.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Key Stats

There are 133,007K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 38.04 million. As of now, sales total 1,720 K while income totals -30,930 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,920 K while its last quarter net income were -63,816 K.