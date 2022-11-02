Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) posted a 1.30% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On November 01, 2022, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) opened at $10.20, higher 0.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.29 and dropped to $9.92 before settling in for the closing price of $10.07. Price fluctuations for ORC have ranged from $7.95 to $25.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -37.60% at the time writing. With a float of $33.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.41 million.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Orchid Island Capital Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 16.00%.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC). Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.89 million, its volume of 1.12 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s (ORC) raw stochastic average was set at 25.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.30 in the near term. At $10.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.56.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Key Stats

There are currently 35,250K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 340.64 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 134,700 K according to its annual income of -64,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 35,270 K and its income totaled -60,140 K.