Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) is expecting -17.26% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

November 01, 2022, Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) trading session started at the price of $64.86, that was -7.59% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.86 and dropped to $58.578 before settling in for the closing price of $67.42. A 52-week range for OTTR has been $57.59 – $82.46.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 8.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 80.40%. With a float of $40.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2487 employees.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Otter Tail Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Otter Tail Corporation is 2.11%, while institutional ownership is 57.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 102,483. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,525 shares at a rate of $67.20, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director sold 9,500 for $66.52, making the entire transaction worth $631,951. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.18) by $0.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 21.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.26, a number that is poised to hit 1.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR)

Looking closely at Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.3 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.43.

During the past 100 days, Otter Tail Corporation’s (OTTR) raw stochastic average was set at 15.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.01. However, in the short run, Otter Tail Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $65.25. Second resistance stands at $68.19. The third major resistance level sits at $71.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.68.

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) Key Stats

There are 41,631K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.52 billion. As of now, sales total 1,197 M while income totals 176,770 K. Its latest quarter income was 400,040 K while its last quarter net income were 85,940 K.