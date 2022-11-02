Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) is -2.78% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on November 01, 2022, with Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) stock priced at $67.49, up 0.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.19 and dropped to $66.85 before settling in for the closing price of $67.21. PNW’s price has ranged from $59.03 to $80.51 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 1.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 16.20%. With a float of $112.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.17 million.

In an organization with 91 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.81, operating margin of +15.47, and the pretax margin is +19.61.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 259,058. In this transaction SVP, Public Policy, APS of this company sold 3,489 shares at a rate of $74.25, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s EVP, Advisor to CEO sold 3,327 for $63.76, making the entire transaction worth $212,130. This insider now owns 25,743 shares in total.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +16.27 while generating a return on equity of 10.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.10% during the next five years compared to 5.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.52, a number that is poised to hit 2.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.7 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.80.

During the past 100 days, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (PNW) raw stochastic average was set at 45.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.48. However, in the short run, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $68.38. Second resistance stands at $68.96. The third major resistance level sits at $69.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.28. The third support level lies at $65.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.46 billion, the company has a total of 113,044K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,804 M while annual income is 618,720 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,062 M while its latest quarter income was 164,310 K.