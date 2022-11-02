Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.65 million

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $55.90, down -1.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.34 and dropped to $53.28 before settling in for the closing price of $54.66. Over the past 52 weeks, PCOR has traded in a range of $40.00-$98.98.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -155.50%. With a float of $120.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2885 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.69, operating margin of -53.74, and the pretax margin is -56.12.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Procore Technologies Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 1,197,878. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 24,200 shares at a rate of $49.50, taking the stock ownership to the 3,683,087 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s CEO & President sold 24,200 for $52.83, making the entire transaction worth $1,278,460. This insider now owns 3,707,287 shares in total.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -51.51 while generating a return on equity of -57.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -155.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Procore Technologies Inc.’s (PCOR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

Looking closely at Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.63 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.72.

During the past 100 days, Procore Technologies Inc.’s (PCOR) raw stochastic average was set at 51.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.28. However, in the short run, Procore Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.73. Second resistance stands at $57.56. The third major resistance level sits at $58.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.61.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.28 billion has total of 135,564K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 514,820 K in contrast with the sum of -265,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 172,210 K and last quarter income was -73,120 K.