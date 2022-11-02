Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is expecting 3.80% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On November 01, 2022, Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) opened at $143.58, higher 0.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $144.06 and dropped to $141.715 before settling in for the closing price of $142.04. Price fluctuations for PWR have ranged from $93.91 to $149.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 11.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.00% at the time writing. With a float of $141.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.85 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 43700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.77, operating margin of +5.23, and the pretax margin is +4.80.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Quanta Services Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 1,778,896. In this transaction Director of this company sold 14,948 shares at a rate of $119.01, taking the stock ownership to the 204,925 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10, when Company’s President and CEO sold 135,000 for $126.48, making the entire transaction worth $17,074,304. This insider now owns 689,030 shares in total.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.22) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +3.74 while generating a return on equity of 10.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.34% during the next five years compared to 21.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Quanta Services Inc. (PWR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.08, a number that is poised to hit 1.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.33 million, its volume of 0.81 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.30.

During the past 100 days, Quanta Services Inc.’s (PWR) raw stochastic average was set at 80.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $136.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $125.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $143.65 in the near term. At $145.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $145.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $141.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $140.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $138.96.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Key Stats

There are currently 143,023K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,980 M according to its annual income of 485,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,232 M and its income totaled 88,020 K.