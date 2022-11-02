Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.15 million

November 01, 2022, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) trading session started at the price of $144.06, that was -0.61% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $144.79 and dropped to $141.33 before settling in for the closing price of $143.65. A 52-week range for DGX has been $120.40 – $174.16.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 7.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 48.20%. With a float of $113.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 40000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.38, operating margin of +22.65, and the pretax margin is +24.09.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 96.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 2,247,065. In this transaction VP, Corp. Controller & CAO of this company sold 15,497 shares at a rate of $145.00, taking the stock ownership to the 32,013 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $123.39, making the entire transaction worth $246,780. This insider now owns 23,933 shares in total.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.29) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +18.43 while generating a return on equity of 30.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -14.82% during the next five years compared to 28.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.15, a number that is poised to hit 1.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.07 million, its volume of 1.18 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.65.

During the past 100 days, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (DGX) raw stochastic average was set at 84.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $128.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $134.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $144.60 in the near term. At $146.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $148.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $141.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $139.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $137.68.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Key Stats

There are 113,887K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.04 billion. As of now, sales total 10,788 M while income totals 1,995 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,486 M while its last quarter net income were 256,000 K.