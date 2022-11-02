Recent developments with Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach -0.14 cents.

A new trading day began on November 01, 2022, with Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) stock priced at $2.34, down -0.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.37 and dropped to $2.23 before settling in for the closing price of $2.26. ADN’s price has ranged from $1.13 to $10.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -561.80%. With a float of $24.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.63 million.

In an organization with 200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.15, operating margin of -635.74, and the pretax margin is -303.39.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is 14.10%, while institutional ownership is 26.30%.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.31 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -290.34 while generating a return on equity of -39.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -561.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.56 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (ADN) raw stochastic average was set at 33.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.69. However, in the short run, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.34. Second resistance stands at $2.42. The third major resistance level sits at $2.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.14. The third support level lies at $2.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 112.00 million, the company has a total of 51,612K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,070 K while annual income is -20,520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,230 K while its latest quarter income was -11,150 K.