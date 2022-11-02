Recent developments with AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.96 cents.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $14.78. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.81 and dropped to $14.76 before settling in for the closing price of $14.77. Over the past 52 weeks, AVEO has traded in a range of $3.06-$14.95.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 75.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.80%. With a float of $33.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 115 workers is very important to gauge.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.19%, while institutional ownership is 45.40%.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AVEO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)

The latest stats from [AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., AVEO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.67 million was superior to 0.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AVEO) raw stochastic average was set at 98.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 143.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.83. The third major resistance level sits at $14.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.73. The third support level lies at $14.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 511.78 million has total of 34,614K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 42,300 K in contrast with the sum of -53,340 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 25,300 K and last quarter income was -8,320 K.