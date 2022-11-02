Recent developments with Celanese Corporation (CE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.25 cents.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $97.83, up 2.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.78 and dropped to $96.48 before settling in for the closing price of $96.12. Over the past 52 weeks, CE has traded in a range of $86.71-$176.50.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 9.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.20%. With a float of $108.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.39 million.

In an organization with 8529 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.09, operating margin of +22.67, and the pretax margin is +26.33.

Celanese Corporation (CE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Celanese Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 97.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 255,130. In this transaction SVP, EM of this company bought 1,800 shares at a rate of $141.74, taking the stock ownership to the 33,366 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 05, when Company’s SVP, HR (CHRO) sold 512 for $170.00, making the entire transaction worth $87,040. This insider now owns 3,614 shares in total.

Celanese Corporation (CE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $4.56) by $0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +22.40 while generating a return on equity of 49.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.23% during the next five years compared to 22.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Celanese Corporation’s (CE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 18.10, a number that is poised to hit 3.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celanese Corporation (CE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.93 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.23.

During the past 100 days, Celanese Corporation’s (CE) raw stochastic average was set at 18.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $128.70. However, in the short run, Celanese Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $99.27. Second resistance stands at $100.17. The third major resistance level sits at $101.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $95.57. The third support level lies at $94.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.63 billion has total of 108,349K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,537 M in contrast with the sum of 1,890 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,486 M and last quarter income was 434,000 K.