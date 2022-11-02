Recent developments with LivaNova PLC (LIVN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.87 cents.

On November 01, 2022, LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) opened at $48.35, lower -0.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.35 and dropped to $46.625 before settling in for the closing price of $47.10. Price fluctuations for LIVN have ranged from $41.82 to $93.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 1.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 62.50% at the time writing. With a float of $53.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.51 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.24, operating margin of +6.15, and the pretax margin is -12.02.

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 01, was worth 83,416. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $83.42, taking the stock ownership to the 24,630 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s CEO sold 2,784 for $81.50, making the entire transaction worth $226,896. This insider now owns 76,993 shares in total.

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.48) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -13.12 while generating a return on equity of -11.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.60% during the next five years compared to -13.42% drop over the previous five years of trading.

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for LivaNova PLC (LIVN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.54 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.17.

During the past 100 days, LivaNova PLC’s (LIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 19.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $47.86 in the near term. At $48.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $49.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.52. The third support level lies at $44.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) Key Stats

There are currently 53,441K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,035 M according to its annual income of -135,820 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 254,150 K and its income totaled 16,440 K.