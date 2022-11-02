Recent developments with Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.18 cents.

On November 01, 2022, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) opened at $34.01, higher 2.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.48 and dropped to $32.82 before settling in for the closing price of $32.83. Price fluctuations for TWST have ranged from $25.07 to $139.99 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 125.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.70% at the time writing. With a float of $55.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.29 million.

In an organization with 652 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.08, operating margin of -115.81, and the pretax margin is -116.39.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 25, was worth 11,199. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 379 shares at a rate of $29.55, taking the stock ownership to the 255,581 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s insider sold 318 for $36.14, making the entire transaction worth $11,493. This insider now owns 256,161 shares in total.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.28) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -114.94 while generating a return on equity of -33.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.96, a number that is poised to hit -1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.99 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.02 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.55.

During the past 100 days, Twist Bioscience Corporation’s (TWST) raw stochastic average was set at 25.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.89. However, in the short run, Twist Bioscience Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.56. Second resistance stands at $35.35. The third major resistance level sits at $36.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.03. The third support level lies at $31.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Key Stats

There are currently 56,364K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 132,330 K according to its annual income of -152,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 56,110 K and its income totaled -60,520 K.