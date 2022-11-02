Reed’s Inc. (REED) last year’s performance of -81.83% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On November 01, 2022, Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) opened at $0.1305, lower -11.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.145 and dropped to $0.1221 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. Price fluctuations for REED have ranged from $0.12 to $0.72 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 3.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -7.10% at the time writing. With a float of $96.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 31 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.42, operating margin of -32.20, and the pretax margin is -33.07.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Reed’s Inc. is 15.06%, while institutional ownership is 35.00%.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -33.07 while generating a return on equity of -224.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 13.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Reed’s Inc. (REED). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reed’s Inc. (REED)

Looking closely at Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED), its last 5-days average volume was 0.36 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Reed’s Inc.’s (REED) raw stochastic average was set at 2.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1613, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2176. However, in the short run, Reed’s Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1374. Second resistance stands at $0.1527. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1603. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1145, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1069. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0916.

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) Key Stats

There are currently 112,948K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 49,600 K according to its annual income of -16,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,730 K and its income totaled -5,080 K.