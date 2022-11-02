Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.95%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.16. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.44 and dropped to $3.88 before settling in for the closing price of $3.92. Within the past 52 weeks, RVPH’s price has moved between $0.53 and $4.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 53.40%. With a float of $14.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.13 million.

In an organization with 5 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 9.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 83,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.66, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 50,000 for $1.21, making the entire transaction worth $60,670. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.35) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -47.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.60 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.45 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s (RVPH) raw stochastic average was set at 85.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 167.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 173.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.83. However, in the short run, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.28. Second resistance stands at $4.64. The third major resistance level sits at $4.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.52. The third support level lies at $3.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 73.54 million based on 20,443K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -8,520 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,341 K in sales during its previous quarter.