Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) posted a 4.08% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.29, soaring 4.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.40 and dropped to $4.21 before settling in for the closing price of $4.15. Within the past 52 weeks, RSI’s price has moved between $3.34 and $21.70.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -5.90%. With a float of $57.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.98 million.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Gambling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rush Street Interactive Inc. is 8.70%, while institutional ownership is 78.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 25, was worth 63,409. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 15,530 shares at a rate of $4.08, taking the stock ownership to the 313,098 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 31, when Company’s Director bought 60,000 for $5.06, making the entire transaction worth $303,600. This insider now owns 82,759 shares in total.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rush Street Interactive Inc., RSI], we can find that recorded value of 0.44 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s (RSI) raw stochastic average was set at 31.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.51. The third major resistance level sits at $4.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.04.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 910.88 million based on 220,430K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 488,110 K and income totals -19,490 K. The company made 143,740 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.