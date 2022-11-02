SON (Sonoco Products Company) dropped -5.61 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $63.94, plunging -5.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.48 and dropped to $58.34 before settling in for the closing price of $62.08. Within the past 52 weeks, SON’s price has moved between $51.52 and $67.06.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 3.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -141.90%. With a float of $97.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20500 employees.

Sonoco Products Company (SON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Packaging & Containers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sonoco Products Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 29, was worth 105,399. In this transaction Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging of this company sold 1,673 shares at a rate of $63.00, taking the stock ownership to the 5,063 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 22, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,898 for $62.53, making the entire transaction worth $118,674. This insider now owns 83,818 shares in total.

Sonoco Products Company (SON) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.66) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -141.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.51% during the next five years compared to -18.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) Trading Performance Indicators

Sonoco Products Company (SON) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.29, a number that is poised to hit 1.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sonoco Products Company (SON)

Looking closely at Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON), its last 5-days average volume was 0.87 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.05.

During the past 100 days, Sonoco Products Company’s (SON) raw stochastic average was set at 49.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.82. However, in the short run, Sonoco Products Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $62.61. Second resistance stands at $66.61. The third major resistance level sits at $68.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $50.33.

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.57 billion based on 97,506K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,590 M and income totals -85,480 K. The company made 1,913 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 131,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.