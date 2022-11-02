South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) volume exceeds 1.75 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $34.95, down -0.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.95 and dropped to $34.63 before settling in for the closing price of $34.90. Over the past 52 weeks, SJI has traded in a range of $22.28-$35.32.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 14.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -50.70%. With a float of $121.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1169 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.38, operating margin of +17.30, and the pretax margin is +11.41.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of South Jersey Industries Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.15) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +4.43 while generating a return on equity of 4.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to -12.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at South Jersey Industries Inc.’s (SJI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI)

The latest stats from [South Jersey Industries Inc., SJI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.94 million was inferior to 1.17 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, South Jersey Industries Inc.’s (SJI) raw stochastic average was set at 85.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 9.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.07. The third major resistance level sits at $35.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.23.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.23 billion has total of 122,407K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,992 M in contrast with the sum of 88,090 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 511,430 K and last quarter income was -18,910 K.