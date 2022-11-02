Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) volume exceeds 0.7 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $42.97, plunging -0.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.06 and dropped to $42.24 before settling in for the closing price of $42.45. Within the past 52 weeks, SLF’s price has moved between $37.96 and $58.49.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 5.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 63.40%. With a float of $585.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $586.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 24589 employees.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sun Life Financial Inc. is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 54.40%.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.08) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +11.09 while generating a return on equity of 15.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 10.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) Trading Performance Indicators

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.70, a number that is poised to hit 1.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) saw its 5-day average volume 0.65 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Sun Life Financial Inc.’s (SLF) raw stochastic average was set at 40.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $42.82 in the near term. At $43.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $43.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.18.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 24.54 billion based on 586,114K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 28,475 M and income totals 3,487 M. The company made 1,575 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 628,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.