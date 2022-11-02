Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) with a beta value of 1.19 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on November 01, 2022, with Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) stock priced at $297.45, down -0.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $298.345 and dropped to $288.71 before settling in for the closing price of $292.55. SNPS’s price has ranged from $255.02 to $391.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 12.80%. With a float of $152.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.94 million.

The firm has a total of 16361 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Synopsys Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 3,233,356. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,000 shares at a rate of $359.26, taking the stock ownership to the 1,802 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $360.00, making the entire transaction worth $720,000. This insider now owns 5,346 shares in total.

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.5 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.64% during the next five years compared to 22.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Synopsys Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.59, a number that is poised to hit 1.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synopsys Inc. (SNPS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Synopsys Inc., SNPS], we can find that recorded value of 0.81 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.00.

During the past 100 days, Synopsys Inc.’s (SNPS) raw stochastic average was set at 19.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $313.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $314.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $296.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $302.38. The third major resistance level sits at $306.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $287.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $283.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $277.50.

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 43.52 billion, the company has a total of 152,911K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,204 M while annual income is 757,520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,248 M while its latest quarter income was 222,630 K.