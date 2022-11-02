Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -26.89% last month.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) on October 31, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.1397, plunging -22.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1399 and dropped to $0.12 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Within the past 52 weeks, TANH’s price has moved between $0.16 and $15.70.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 6.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 8.60%. With a float of $16.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 51 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.88, operating margin of -15.41, and the pretax margin is -14.95.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tantech Holdings Ltd is 6.09%, while institutional ownership is 19.90%.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -15.12 while generating a return on equity of -7.84.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Trading Performance Indicators

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15

Technical Analysis of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.86 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Tantech Holdings Ltd’s (TANH) raw stochastic average was set at 2.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2112, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7775. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1395 in the near term. At $0.1497, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1594. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1196, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1099. The third support level lies at $0.0997 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.23 million based on 6,399K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 55,260 K and income totals -8,360 K.