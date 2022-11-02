Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on November 01, 2022, with Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) stock priced at $2.62, up 5.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.81 and dropped to $2.43 before settling in for the closing price of $2.62. LLAP’s price has ranged from $1.69 to $12.69 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $71.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.81 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 330 workers is very important to gauge.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Terran Orbital Corporation is 14.70%, while institutional ownership is 41.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31, was worth 731,601. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 236,764 shares at a rate of $3.09, taking the stock ownership to the 1,315,508 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 65,230 for $3.09, making the entire transaction worth $201,561. This insider now owns 1,061,010 shares in total.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -1.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Terran Orbital Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -22.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)

The latest stats from [Terran Orbital Corporation, LLAP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.69 million was superior to 0.67 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Terran Orbital Corporation’s (LLAP) raw stochastic average was set at 21.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.05. The third major resistance level sits at $3.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.14.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 380.58 million, the company has a total of 137,295K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 24,879 K while annual income is -2,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 21,360 K while its latest quarter income was -32,270 K.