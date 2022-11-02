Tidewater Inc. (TDW) is 29.89% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $34.28, down -5.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.39 and dropped to $31.82 before settling in for the closing price of $33.90. Over the past 52 weeks, TDW has traded in a range of $9.75-$35.48.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -9.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 35.30%. With a float of $45.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.24 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4400 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.04, operating margin of -20.41, and the pretax margin is -33.36.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Tidewater Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 09, was worth 9,999,998. In this transaction Director of this company bought 560,224 shares at a rate of $17.85, taking the stock ownership to the 2,669,271 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s EVP, COO & Chief HR Officer sold 25,000 for $25.87, making the entire transaction worth $646,750. This insider now owns 120,270 shares in total.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.6) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -34.76 while generating a return on equity of -16.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 62.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tidewater Inc.’s (TDW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tidewater Inc. (TDW)

The latest stats from [Tidewater Inc., TDW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.63 million was superior to 0.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.63.

During the past 100 days, Tidewater Inc.’s (TDW) raw stochastic average was set at 80.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.27. The third major resistance level sits at $36.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.13. The third support level lies at $28.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.48 billion has total of 42,190K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 371,030 K in contrast with the sum of -128,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 163,450 K and last quarter income was -25,580 K.