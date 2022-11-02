TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RNAZ) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.6838, plunging -3.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6838 and dropped to $0.5598 before settling in for the closing price of $0.67. Within the past 52 weeks, RNAZ’s price has moved between $0.65 and $3.46.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -194.00%. With a float of $8.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.98 million.

In an organization with 8 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock is 8.00%, while institutional ownership is 16.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 23,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.15, taking the stock ownership to the 893,114 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 12,000 for $1.27, making the entire transaction worth $15,240. This insider now owns 139,377 shares in total.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.25) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Trading Performance Indicators

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.10 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.96 million. That was better than the volume of 0.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock’s (RNAZ) raw stochastic average was set at 6.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 203.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1005, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7975. However, in the short run, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7003. Second resistance stands at $0.7540. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8243. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5763, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5060. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4523.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.88 million based on 12,977K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -6,840 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,671 K in sales during its previous quarter.