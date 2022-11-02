Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) with a beta value of 1.21 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On November 01, 2022, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) opened at $40.95, higher 3.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.07 and dropped to $40.28 before settling in for the closing price of $40.46. Price fluctuations for RARE have ranged from $36.67 to $89.56 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 383.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -118.40% at the time writing. With a float of $66.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1119 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.68, operating margin of -108.63, and the pretax margin is -128.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 93.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 65,421. In this transaction CFO & Executive Vice President of this company sold 1,629 shares at a rate of $40.16, taking the stock ownership to the 66,695 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 12, when Company’s CFO & Executive Vice President sold 3,484 for $38.22, making the entire transaction worth $133,158. This insider now owns 68,324 shares in total.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.75) by -$0.51. This company achieved a net margin of -129.20 while generating a return on equity of -43.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.31, a number that is poised to hit -1.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)

Looking closely at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.51 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.92.

During the past 100 days, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (RARE) raw stochastic average was set at 16.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.59. However, in the short run, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $42.57. Second resistance stands at $43.22. The third major resistance level sits at $44.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $38.99.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Key Stats

There are currently 70,037K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.83 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 351,410 K according to its annual income of -454,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 89,340 K and its income totaled -158,160 K.