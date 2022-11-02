Unifi Inc. (UFI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -6.65%

Unifi Inc. (NYSE: UFI) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $9.26, down -1.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.49 and dropped to $8.93 before settling in for the closing price of $9.12. Over the past 52 weeks, UFI has traded in a range of $7.96-$25.70.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 4.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -47.90%. With a float of $15.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.22 million.

In an organization with 3100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.17, operating margin of +3.49, and the pretax margin is +3.29.

Unifi Inc. (UFI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Textile Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Unifi Inc. is 10.30%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 6,035. In this transaction SVP, General Counsel of this company bought 460 shares at a rate of $13.12, taking the stock ownership to the 4,146 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Director bought 50,000 for $13.57, making the entire transaction worth $678,680. This insider now owns 1,580,825 shares in total.

Unifi Inc. (UFI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.12) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.86 while generating a return on equity of 4.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -14.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Unifi Inc. (NYSE: UFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Unifi Inc.’s (UFI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unifi Inc. (UFI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.96 million. That was better than the volume of 97389.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Unifi Inc.’s (UFI) raw stochastic average was set at 14.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.66. However, in the short run, Unifi Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.34. Second resistance stands at $9.70. The third major resistance level sits at $9.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.58. The third support level lies at $8.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Unifi Inc. (NYSE: UFI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 168.20 million has total of 18,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 815,760 K in contrast with the sum of 15,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 217,580 K and last quarter income was 3,500 K.