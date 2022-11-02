Unum Group (UNM) soared 0.20 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $45.76, up 0.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.17 and dropped to $45.23 before settling in for the closing price of $45.59. Over the past 52 weeks, UNM has traded in a range of $22.25-$46.10.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 1.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.40%. With a float of $198.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.15 million.

In an organization with 10100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Unum Group (UNM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Unum Group is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 88.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 1,605,392. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $40.13, taking the stock ownership to the 950,367 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 20,000 for $40.00, making the entire transaction worth $800,000. This insider now owns 56,814 shares in total.

Unum Group (UNM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.79) by $0.57. This company achieved a net margin of +6.86 while generating a return on equity of 7.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.89% during the next five years compared to 0.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Unum Group’s (UNM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.46, a number that is poised to hit 1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unum Group (UNM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.5 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.1 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, Unum Group’s (UNM) raw stochastic average was set at 96.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.21. However, in the short run, Unum Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.16. Second resistance stands at $46.63. The third major resistance level sits at $47.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.28.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.88 billion has total of 200,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,014 M in contrast with the sum of 824,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,041 M and last quarter income was 370,400 K.