Waters Corporation (WAT) is expecting -9.28% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $303.86, soaring 2.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $310.74 and dropped to $292.96 before settling in for the closing price of $299.17. Within the past 52 weeks, WAT’s price has moved between $265.61 and $375.24.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 5.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 33.70%. With a float of $59.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.31, operating margin of +29.76, and the pretax margin is +28.94.

Waters Corporation (WAT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Waters Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 1,315,120. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $328.78, taking the stock ownership to the 14,064 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Director sold 4,000 for $336.01, making the entire transaction worth $1,344,040. This insider now owns 70,982 shares in total.

Waters Corporation (WAT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.32) by $0.48. This company achieved a net margin of +24.87 while generating a return on equity of 231.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.96% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Waters Corporation (WAT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.47, a number that is poised to hit 2.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Waters Corporation (WAT)

Looking closely at Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.44 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.16.

During the past 100 days, Waters Corporation’s (WAT) raw stochastic average was set at 40.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $290.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $315.42. However, in the short run, Waters Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $314.47. Second resistance stands at $321.49. The third major resistance level sits at $332.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $296.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $285.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $278.91.

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.30 billion based on 59,876K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,786 M and income totals 692,840 K. The company made 714,320 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 164,860 K in sales during its previous quarter.