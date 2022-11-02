Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 7,822 M

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $93.25, up 0.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $94.00 and dropped to $91.505 before settling in for the closing price of $93.28. Over the past 52 weeks, WAB has traded in a range of $78.26-$100.04.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 21.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 36.20%. With a float of $174.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.90 million.

In an organization with 25000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.29, operating margin of +12.20, and the pretax margin is +9.42.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Railroads Industry. The insider ownership of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 5,408,886. In this transaction Director of this company sold 55,877 shares at a rate of $96.80, taking the stock ownership to the 638,640 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 18, when Company’s Exec VP, General Counsel, Sec. sold 5,000 for $95.36, making the entire transaction worth $476,800. This insider now owns 68,645 shares in total.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +7.11 while generating a return on equity of 5.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.30% during the next five years compared to -2.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s (WAB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.41, a number that is poised to hit 1.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.02 million. That was better than the volume of 0.99 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.48.

During the past 100 days, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s (WAB) raw stochastic average was set at 83.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.54. However, in the short run, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $94.67. Second resistance stands at $95.58. The third major resistance level sits at $97.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $92.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $89.68.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.64 billion has total of 182,648K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,822 M in contrast with the sum of 558,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,048 M and last quarter income was 166,000 K.