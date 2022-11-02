Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) is expecting 9.04% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

November 01, 2022, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) trading session started at the price of $76.90, that was -1.05% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.90 and dropped to $74.30 before settling in for the closing price of $75.93. A 52-week range for WH has been $58.81 – $93.86.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 3.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 283.90%. With a float of $86.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.29, operating margin of +29.07, and the pretax margin is +21.41.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 94.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 116,653. In this transaction Chief Information Officer of this company sold 1,575 shares at a rate of $74.07, taking the stock ownership to the 12,127 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s General Counsel & Corp. Secy. sold 30,331 for $79.94, making the entire transaction worth $2,424,660. This insider now owns 11,680 shares in total.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.94) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +15.59 while generating a return on equity of 23.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 283.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.10% during the next five years compared to 8.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH)

Looking closely at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.89 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.31.

During the past 100 days, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s (WH) raw stochastic average was set at 90.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.41. However, in the short run, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $76.59. Second resistance stands at $78.04. The third major resistance level sits at $79.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $71.39.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) Key Stats

There are 88,324K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.50 billion. As of now, sales total 1,565 M while income totals 244,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 407,000 K while its last quarter net income were 101,000 K.