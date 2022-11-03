3.66% volatility in Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) last month: This is a red flag warning

On November 01, 2022, Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) opened at $22.20, lower -1.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.33 and dropped to $21.77 before settling in for the closing price of $22.06. Price fluctuations for FTDR have ranged from $19.70 to $39.94 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 9.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.30% at the time writing. With a float of $81.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2081 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.75, operating margin of +14.98, and the pretax margin is +10.49.

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Personal Services industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $25.00, taking the stock ownership to the 20,595 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $24.53, making the entire transaction worth $122,650. This insider now owns 30,000 shares in total.

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +7.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.70% during the next five years compared to 0.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR)

The latest stats from [Frontdoor Inc., FTDR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.59 million was inferior to 1.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Frontdoor Inc.’s (FTDR) raw stochastic average was set at 26.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.52. The third major resistance level sits at $22.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.04.

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) Key Stats

There are currently 81,490K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.72 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,602 M according to its annual income of 128,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 487,000 K and its income totaled 33,000 K.