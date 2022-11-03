A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) as it 5-day change was -5.38%

As on November 02, 2022, EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) started slowly as it slid -4.48% to $326.92. During the day, the stock rose to $343.10 and sunk to $322.08 before settling in for the price of $342.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPAM posted a 52-week range of $168.59-$725.40.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 26.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $374.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $346.70.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 58824 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.57, operating margin was +14.48 and Pretax Margin of +14.19.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. EPAM Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 95.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 22, this organization’s SVP/Head of Global Delivery sold 13,333 shares at the rate of 440.84, making the entire transaction reach 5,877,720 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,572. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18, Company’s VP, Corporate Controller, PAO sold 557 for 452.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 252,120. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,495 in total.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.77) by $0.72. This company achieved a net margin of +12.82 while generating a return on equity of 21.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.70% and is forecasted to reach 12.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 15.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $52.80, and its Beta score is 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 46.64.

In the same vein, EPAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.19, a figure that is expected to reach 2.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [EPAM Systems Inc., EPAM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.43 million was lower the volume of 0.81 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.93% While, its Average True Range was 14.45.