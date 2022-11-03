A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) as it 5-day change was -4.41%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 02, 2022, Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.66% to $316.45. During the day, the stock rose to $343.23 and sunk to $316.00 before settling in for the price of $342.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PAYC posted a 52-week range of $255.82-$558.97.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 26.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $340.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $323.72.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5385 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.83, operating margin was +24.02 and Pretax Margin of +24.25.

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Paycom Software Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.50%, in contrast to 76.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 08, this organization’s Director sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 371.17, making the entire transaction reach 371,170 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,778. Preceding that transaction, on May 25, Company’s Chief Sales Officer sold 5,431 for 277.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,507,393. This particular insider is now the holder of 38,289 in total.

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.75) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +18.57 while generating a return on equity of 25.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.80% and is forecasted to reach 7.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 15.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $80.60, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 85.85.

In the same vein, PAYC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.93, a figure that is expected to reach 1.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Paycom Software Inc., PAYC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.51 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.45 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.03% While, its Average True Range was 15.55.