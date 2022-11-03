A look at FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On November 01, 2022, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) opened at $2.13, lower -2.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.15 and dropped to $2.01 before settling in for the closing price of $2.07. Price fluctuations for FTCI have ranged from $1.80 to $11.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -435.30% at the time writing. With a float of $41.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.32 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 223 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.03, operating margin of -46.87, and the pretax margin is -39.34.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of FTC Solar Inc. is 45.40%, while institutional ownership is 26.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 104,500. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $2.09, taking the stock ownership to the 16,973,357 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 84,000 for $1.99, making the entire transaction worth $167,160. This insider now owns 17,023,357 shares in total.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -39.40 while generating a return on equity of -141.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -435.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

Looking closely at FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.89 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) raw stochastic average was set at 5.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.05. However, in the short run, FTC Solar Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.11. Second resistance stands at $2.20. The third major resistance level sits at $2.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.92. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.83.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Key Stats

There are currently 101,775K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 208.63 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 270,530 K according to its annual income of -106,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 30,720 K and its income totaled -25,680 K.