Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) last month performance of -1.93% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 02, 2022, Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.34% to $44.62. During the day, the stock rose to $48.08 and sunk to $44.52 before settling in for the price of $47.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOLF posted a 52-week range of $37.46-$57.87.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 85.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.52.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.86, operating margin was +12.34 and Pretax Margin of +11.54.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Leisure industry. Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 52.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 24, this organization’s Director sold 699,819 shares at the rate of 53.59, making the entire transaction reach 37,500,851 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,104,008. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 08, Company’s President – FootJoy sold 11,196 for 57.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 639,068. This particular insider is now the holder of 69,982 in total.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.8) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +8.33 while generating a return on equity of 17.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 85.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.57. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.59, and its Beta score is 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.40.

In the same vein, GOLF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Acushnet Holdings Corp., GOLF]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.35 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.28 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.04% While, its Average True Range was 1.66.