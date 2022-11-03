Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) average volume reaches $11.91M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 02, 2022, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.56% to $17.60. During the day, the stock rose to $19.4999 and sunk to $17.595 before settling in for the price of $19.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AFRM posted a 52-week range of $13.64-$176.65.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $288.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $217.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.93.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.20%, in contrast to 77.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 29, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 3,898 shares at the rate of 30.00, making the entire transaction reach 116,940 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,499,514. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 28, Company’s 10% Owner bought 28,038 for 30.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 844,785. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,495,616 in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.51) by $0.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.80% and is forecasted to reach -2.29 in the upcoming year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.49.

In the same vein, AFRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.53, a figure that is expected to reach -0.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Affirm Holdings Inc., AFRM]. Its last 5-days volume of 9.72 million was inferior to the volume of 14.55 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.13% While, its Average True Range was 1.78.