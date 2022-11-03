Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) PE Ratio stood at $34.57: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) open the trading on November 02, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.99% to $66.48. During the day, the stock rose to $68.225 and sunk to $66.07 before settling in for the price of $68.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADC posted a 52-week range of $61.62-$80.44.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 30.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $69.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $69.51.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 57 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.69, operating margin was +52.19 and Pretax Margin of +36.92.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Retail industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 08, this organization’s Director bought 213 shares at the rate of 68.09, making the entire transaction reach 14,503 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 213. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 23, Company’s PRESIDENT & CEO bought 1,560 for 64.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,199. This particular insider is now the holder of 482,848 in total.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.45) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +35.93 while generating a return on equity of 4.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.53% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agree Realty Corporation (ADC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.57, and its Beta score is 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 197.06.

In the same vein, ADC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.92, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

[Agree Realty Corporation, ADC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.37% While, its Average True Range was 1.60.