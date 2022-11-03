Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.06

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) started the day on November 02, 2022, with a price decrease of -13.45% at $52.00. During the day, the stock rose to $61.00 and sunk to $51.57 before settling in for the price of $60.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMRC posted a 52-week range of $40.73-$101.86.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.84.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1272 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.66, operating margin was +8.05 and Pretax Margin of +6.43.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. Ameresco Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.64%, in contrast to 97.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 24, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 2,985 shares at the rate of 83.00, making the entire transaction reach 247,755 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10, Company’s SVP & CAO sold 2,999 for 78.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 235,481. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.29) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +5.79 while generating a return on equity of 11.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ameresco Inc. (AMRC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.05, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.57.

In the same vein, AMRC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ameresco Inc. (AMRC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.45 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.04% While, its Average True Range was 4.33.