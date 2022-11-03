American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) last month volatility was 2.47%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AFG) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.09% to $140.67, with the price of $145.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AFG posted a 52-week range of $114.12-$146.76.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 246.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $66.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $130.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $135.60.

American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. American Financial Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 64.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s Director sold 293 shares at the rate of 140.03, making the entire transaction reach 41,027 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,850. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 23, Company’s Sr. VP, CFO sold 903 for 134.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 121,192. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,055 in total.

American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.72) by $0.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 246.60% and is forecasted to reach 11.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.62% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Financial Group Inc. (AFG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.57. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.62, and its Beta score is 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.71.

In the same vein, AFG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.11, a figure that is expected to reach 2.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Financial Group Inc. (AFG)

Going through the that latest performance of [American Financial Group Inc., AFG]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.51 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.34 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.42% While, its Average True Range was 3.73.