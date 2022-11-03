Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) return on Assets touches -7.64: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on November 02, 2022, Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) started slowly as it slid -11.36% to $9.05. During the day, the stock rose to $10.21 and sunk to $8.83 before settling in for the price of $10.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMPY posted a 52-week range of $2.60-$10.38.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $340.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.74.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 210 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.83, operating margin was +33.72 and Pretax Margin of -9.35.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Amplify Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.01%, in contrast to 43.90% institutional ownership.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.26) by -$0.61. This company achieved a net margin of -9.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amplify Energy Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $120.67, and its Beta score is 2.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.73.

In the same vein, AMPY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.07.

Technical Analysis of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Amplify Energy Corp., AMPY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.79 million was better the volume of 0.78 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.