Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.67

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) started the day on November 02, 2022, with a price increase of 3.95% at $59.43. During the day, the stock rose to $61.70 and sunk to $58.01 before settling in for the price of $57.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APO posted a 52-week range of $45.62-$78.77.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 23.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $584.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $328.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $33.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.91.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2153 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +99.24, operating margin was +138.03 and Pretax Margin of +135.89.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.00%, in contrast to 56.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 30, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 56.07, making the entire transaction reach 280,349 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,737. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 12, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 20,000 for 60.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,217,246. This particular insider is now the holder of 484,275 in total.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.03) by $0.49. This company achieved a net margin of +50.91 while generating a return on equity of 69.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.90% and is forecasted to reach 6.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.12.

In the same vein, APO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.00, a figure that is expected to reach 1.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.2 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.23 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.27% While, its Average True Range was 2.33.